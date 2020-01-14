Insider Buying: Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Major Shareholder Buys 493,777 Shares of Stock

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 493,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $5,026,649.86. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Far Point Acquisition Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Far Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.