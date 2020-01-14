Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,559. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Aehr Test Systems worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

