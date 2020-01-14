Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,874 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32.

On Monday, November 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $213.05. The stock had a trading volume of 642,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,373. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

