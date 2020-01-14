Insider Selling: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 246,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,328. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $472.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $2,609,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $3,496,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

