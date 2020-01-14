Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells 7,763 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

