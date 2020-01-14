Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells 31,138 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,093,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,041,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,681,535.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64.

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32.

On Monday, December 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $1,409,306.08.

On Friday, November 15th, Langley Steinert sold 23,945 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $941,756.85.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,367,887.68.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 1,041,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

