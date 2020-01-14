Insider Selling: CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAH traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. CounterPath, Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Get CounterPath alerts:

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 119.27% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.