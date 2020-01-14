Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 9,370 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,370 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $176,062.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,492.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 884,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,584. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,418 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $17,672,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

