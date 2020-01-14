Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,627,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

