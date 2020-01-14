Insider Selling: Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $23,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,521. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

