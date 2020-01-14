Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,639.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLAB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 773,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,178. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,686,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

