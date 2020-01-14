Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 4,663 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,983.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 501,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,701. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $740.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QNST. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 693,104 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $5,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,829,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.