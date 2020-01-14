Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells 6,651 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,487.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $158.32. 288,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,625. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 74.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

