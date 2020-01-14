Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 2,528 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,109 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total transaction of $511,865.76.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96.

RNG traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.79. 812,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,644.75 and a beta of 0.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.44.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

