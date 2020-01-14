Insider Selling: Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Sells 100,561 Shares of Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 501,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,844. Skyline Co. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Get Skyline alerts:

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skyline in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Skyline by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Skyline by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.