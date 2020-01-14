Insider Selling: Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Sells 9,439 Shares of Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SKY stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,844. Skyline Co. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Get Skyline alerts:

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skyline by 160.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Skyline during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skyline by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Skyline by 402.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Skyline by 216.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.