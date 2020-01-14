Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 15,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Insmed stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 882,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,413. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.04. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.