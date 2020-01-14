Insolar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Okcoin Korea and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, Coinrail, Liqui, Mercatox, Kucoin, Bithumb, Binance, Radar Relay, Cobinhood and OKex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

