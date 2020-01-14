Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $259.37 and a 52-week high of $330.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

