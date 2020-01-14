Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 492,252 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 492,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 548,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,553. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

