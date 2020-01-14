Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,430.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.10 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

