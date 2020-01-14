Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

IIIN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,844. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $410.25 million, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Insteel Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 77,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

