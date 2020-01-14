Instructure (NYSE:INST) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of INST opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Instructure’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $1,758,221.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,471 shares of company stock worth $8,188,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Instructure by 4,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,631,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 5,497,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,748,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,606,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

