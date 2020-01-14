Instructure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INST)

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,075 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

Shares of Instructure stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 167,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,701. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,758,221.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,574 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INST. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Instructure by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INST shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.