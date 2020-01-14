Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,326,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

