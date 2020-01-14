IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Update

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 57.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 42.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at $629,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 65,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,769. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. Research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

