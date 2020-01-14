Invacio (INV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,569.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Invacio has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Invacio has a market capitalization of $109,166.00 and $3,569.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00979087 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000730 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Invacio

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 23,535,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,433,991 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

