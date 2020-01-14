INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Acquires £15,200 in Stock

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) insider Vanessa Donegan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

Shares of IAT opened at GBX 308.33 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.37. INVESCO Asia Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 298 ($3.92).

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

