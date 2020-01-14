Invesco Mortgage Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,193 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 610,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.