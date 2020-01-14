Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (1COV, ACMR, AIR, ARE, ARL, ASML, ATEC, ATVI, AZPN, BMW)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 14th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €158.00 ($183.72) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €310.00 ($360.47) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by Nomura from $64.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $154.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $143.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $177.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $118.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €87.00 ($101.16) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $275.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $122.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $113.00 to $114.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $85.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $400.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €39.50 ($45.93) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $109.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $600.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $290.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $310.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $195.00 to $215.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $29.00 to $34.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $157.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

