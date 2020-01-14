Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lumentum (LITE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):

1/14/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/9/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

1/2/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

1/2/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

12/21/2019 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2019 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 59.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

