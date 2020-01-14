Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

1/11/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/25/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

12/13/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

12/3/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,923. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Get Cal-Maine Foods Inc alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.