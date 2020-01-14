Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/27/2019 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

12/17/2019 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 9,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,819. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

