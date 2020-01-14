Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (AIM, BARC, CFF, CFP, GYS, HSBA, HSE, LGO, LLOY, RBS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 14th:

Aimia (TSE:AIM) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.25.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.50.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$16.00.

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on the stock.

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.50.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$1.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.40.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on the stock.

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 258 ($3.39) price target on the stock.

