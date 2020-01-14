Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (AMZN, BYG, DC, DFS, EZJ, GVDNY, KAZ, NWPHF, NYMT, OGI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 14th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a neutral rating.

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a buy rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating.

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to an underperform rating.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating.

