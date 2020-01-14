Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 14th (AIT, COP, FIVE, GAPFF, INBK, MU, RDS-A, SAPIF, SCM, SCU)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 14th:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The bulk of acres that ConocoPhillips holds in the three big unconventional plays, which include Eagle Ford shale, Delaware basin and Bakken shale plays, are rich in oil. The company is planning to spend almost $4 billion per annum on the shale plays and operate around 20 rigs across four major fields. This is expected to ramp up production from the regions. Notably, significant opportunities in the Eagle Ford shale play where ConocoPhillips owns about 3,400 undrilled locations could lend access to almost 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent estimated potential reserves. However, ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. Moreover, the upstream energy player has been paying lower dividend yield than the composite stocks in the industry over the past two years.”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $104.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

