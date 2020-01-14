Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cohu (COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2020 – Cohu had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2020 – Cohu is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

1/7/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

12/21/2019 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2019 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cohu by 566.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

