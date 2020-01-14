Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,083 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 937% compared to the average daily volume of 1,647 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,772. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.93. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.48.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

