Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $36,325.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

