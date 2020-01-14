InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 17,550,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. 179,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,978. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 61.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 80,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 45.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.