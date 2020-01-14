IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0109

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $705,946.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.04172037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00193510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00129790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

