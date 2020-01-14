IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $583.78 million and $15.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, FCoin and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.04574353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00191706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027665 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00131771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037156 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, FCoin, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Binance, Upbit, Exrates, Coinone, Cobinhood, Ovis, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.