IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $3.05 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bgogo. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.05857011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coineal, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.