Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $126,500.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $196,480.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $194,960.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $141,300.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $194,720.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 41,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,667. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $292.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

