IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.87. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders bought 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

