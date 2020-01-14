iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20,370.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. 41,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,825. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

