iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7,209.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

AOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,787. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4029 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

