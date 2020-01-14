iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is UMA Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,401 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. 29,923,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

