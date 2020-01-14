iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.28. The company had a trading volume of 122,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,413. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $257.95 and a one year high of $329.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

