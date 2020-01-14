iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Command Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.6% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.28. 122,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,413. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.95 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

